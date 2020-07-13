HC extends stay on Telangana secretariat demolition till July 15

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Monday extended the stay over the demolition of TS secretariat till July 15, initially the stay was till July 13.. Though Government had filed reply before the court but a bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy after hearing the argument of the petitioner’s counsel extended stay.

The Government contended that they have obtained all the permissions for the demolition of the secretariat building, the court however asked the Advocate General to submit the copy of cabinet’s decision for demolishing the old secretariat buildings in a sealed cover. The AG informed court that the copy would be furnished by evening itself.

The petitioner’s counsel, while arguing the case, said the demolition decision was in violation of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, Provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Environment Protection Act 1986 and against the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005. He also said that the state government had not followed any procedures prescribed by law and no permission was obtained from the local authorities in accordance with the Solid

Waste Management Rules.

He also said that there was a possibility of the spread to the respiratory problems due to the demolition of the buildings among the residents of the neighbouring areas. Rebutting the arguments of the petitioners, the AG opposed the grant of stay on the demolition drive by stating that that all necessary permissions were taken before taking up the drive. In their petition, the two petitioners had said that that the demolition of the 10 blocks of the