HC gives its nod for registration of non agricultural properties

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today paved way for the commencement of the registrations of non-agricultural properties in the state. It permitted the state government to carry out the registrations of the said properties through CARD (Computer Aided Registration Department) instead of Dharani portal across the state.

The court also permitted the state to have slot booking by the people for having registrations based on PTIN (Property Tax Identification Numbers).

The state advocate general BS Prasad gave an undertaking that the state government would not seek the details of Aadhaar, caste and family members of the property owners for having registrations. He also said that they would provide PTIN to those who do not have such number during the next two days.

The Advocate General sought some time for filing counter affidavit in the interim applications filed by the petitioners. Reacting to it the Court posted the batch petitions filed against the registration of the properties through Dharani portal , to December 16 of this month for further hearing