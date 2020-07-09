HC hears degree, PG exams Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today heard the case related to the cancellation of Degree and PG exams. The case was filed by NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat.

In his petition he urged the HC to issue orders to the state government for the cancellation of the exams. Arguing the case on behalf of the state government, the Advocate General of the state told HC that the UGC had issued guidelines to hold the exams and added that the state government would conduct all the exams at any cost. He also made it clear that the cancellation of the exams was not possible and added that they would also finalise the exams schedule in the next two to three weeks.

Arguing the case on behalf of the petitioner senior advocate C. Damodar Reddy urged the HC to award grades to the students based on their internal Marks. The HC after hearing the arguments of the two sides asked the state government to file its counter affidavit in three weeks time