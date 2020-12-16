HC hears TRS MLA Ramesh’s citizenship case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today heard the case of Citizenship against ruling TRS party MLA Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh. The Union Home Ministry filed a memo in the case.

It did not file the affidavit in the Court. The High Court however got serious over the Central Home Ministry for filing the memo.

On November 18 this year, the High Court directed the Union Home Ministry to file a counter affidavit seeking full details from the embassy on the status of the MLA’s citizenship.

The High Court questioned about the status of the details sought from the embassy. It later adjourned the case to January 20