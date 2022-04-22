HC issues notice to minister Ajay Kumar in BJP activist suicide case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today issued notices to the state transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in the suicide attempt case of BJP activist Sai Ganesh from Khammam district and 8 others .

The HC passed the orders while dealing with a lunch motion petition filed by a person. The petitioner urged the HC to order a CBI inquiry into the issue. The HC has also issued orders to state and the Central government in the issue and asked them to Submit their response in two weeks .

It later adjourned the case till 29th of this month.