HC issues orders for reopening of civil courts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has decided to extend the physical hearing of the matters in all the Courts in the State, except some Courts in Hyderabad Judicial District, by following the SOP dated June 08 Phase – II instructions upto November 30 and thereafter, Phase – III instructions upto December 31, in consultation with the respective Administrative Judges.

The Unit Heads of the City Civil Courts Unit at Hyderabad and City Small Causes Courts Unit at Hyderabad have been directed to reopen all the Courts in their Unit, by following the SOP dated June 08 Phase – I instructions.

The Presiding Officers of the Courts like Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Hyderabad, Special Judge for Trial of Cases against MPs/MLAs at Hyderabad (1 and 2 part of MSJ Unit, Hyderabad), principal. CBI Judge at Hyderabad, principal ACS Judge at Hyderabad, Additional ACB Judge at Hyderabad, and Court of the Special Judge Under the Prevention of Corruption Act for Speedy Trial of Cases of Embezzlement of Scholarship Amounts in Social Welfare Department etc., at Hyderabad (3 to 6 part of CBI Unit, Hyderabad) have been directed to continue the present practice of hearing and conducting of trial in respect of pending cases relating to MPs and MLAs.

It said that The Presiding Officers of the above Courts would take up the hearing trial of the cases pending against MPs/MLAs before their Courts, as expeditiously as possible, but adhering in letter and spirit to the timeline fixed by the High Court.

The Unit Heads of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Courts and CBI Courts at Hyderabad have Been directed to reopen all other Courts in their Unit, except the Courts that are mentioned in paragraph-3, by following SOP