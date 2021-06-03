HC issues summons to Ramdev on DMA plea over false info about Coronil kit

The high court orally asked the counsel for Ramdev to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday issued summons to yoga guru Ramdev on a suit by Delhi Medical Association (DMA) seeking to restrain him from disseminating false information about Patanjali’s Coronil kit that it is a cure for COVID-19.

DMA, on behalf of its doctor members, said Ramdev’s statement affects as that medicine does not cure coronavirus and it is misleading.

