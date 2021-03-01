HC poses volley of questions in Lawyer couple murder case

Hyderabad: The high court of the state today posed a volley of questions on the state government over the murder of advocate couple vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani.

It asked the state government if it had seized video footage related to the murder of the couple and identified the bus passengers who had witnessed the murder.

Responding to this, the advocate general of the state BS Prasad told the HC that the process of the identification of the eye witnesses was still underway.

A division bench of the HC asked the state government as to why it didn’t record the Statements of the eye witnesses before a magistrate. Responding to this, the AG said that they had recorded the statement of the two eye witnesses before the magistrate concerned.

He also said that they would also record the statement of the father of Vaman Rao on fourth of this month and added that they would take the permission of the court to record the statements of other eye witnesses in the case. The police also submitted a report pertaining to theri investigation up till February 24th of the last month. He said that the four accused had confessed to their crime. The court later adjourned the case till 15th of this month