HC pulls up Govt. in Mariamma lockup death case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today grilled the state government in the lockup death case of Mariamma . It asked the state government if such lockup Death incidents were also taking place across the country too. It also asked the state government if those people who have lost their lives would return to life.

The advocate general of the State BS Prasad told the HC that they had completed the re-post-mortem on the death body of Mariamma and added that they had also given ₹15 lakh cash and a job to the family members of the victim. He also told the court that they had dismissed the SI and two police constables, who were responsible for the lockup death of the victim.

The HC told the state government that it would hear the case again after receiving the inquiry report of Alair magistrate in the case. It also asked the state government to file its counter within four weeks of the receipt of the report . It later adjourned the case till September 15