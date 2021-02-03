HC quashes petition against regularization of contract lecturers

Hyderabad: High Court today quashed a petition against regularization of contract lecturers of degree and Junior colleges. It expressed displeasure at the petition related to it and slapped Rs 10000 penalty each on petitioners. The court asked the government whether it has regularized the contract lecturers of the colleges.

The court also asked whether the government taken steps to regularise the contract lecturers. The court got serious over the appeal of the unemployed petitioners to appoint faculty on regular basis and opposed regularisation. How can the petitioners ask against regularization, the court asked. It asked the government whether any steps taken in this regard.

Source: NSS