HC questions absence of school fee regulatory mechanism in Telangana

Hyderabad: The High Court for Telangana has raised a question over the absence of a school fee regulatory mechanism in the State.

During the hearing of Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA), the petitioner advocate informed the court that after the Supreme Court judgment over the issue, Andhra Pradesh Government has recently passed a bill to regulate school fee mechanisms.

Despite the fact that the issue of fees in school has been raised by residents many times, no such mechanism is available in Telangana.

After hearing the plea, the court has given one month time to file a counter on the school fee regulatory framework in Telangana.

Earlier, parents of many children studying in private schools in Hyderabad have alleged that the institutions’ managements are over-charging fees. They alleged that management is charging according to their whims and fancies.

Even during the pandemic, many school managements have tried to put pressure on children’s parents over the fee.

If implemented, the school fee regulatory mechanism in the State will provide great relief to the parents.