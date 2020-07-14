HC questions Govt. for inaction against Pvt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed shock over COVID-19 tests not being conducted at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad despite being the nodal centre for COVID-19 treatment in the state.

While hearing the petitions on the conduct of COVID-19 tests and treatment being provided to virus patients, the court directed the Government to conduct COVID-19 tests at Gandhi Hospital too.

The high court also suggested to the government to regulate the private hospitals with the powers bestowed to it by the Central government. In an observation, the court has also asked the state government what action has been nitiated against two corporate hospitals namely Yashoda and KIMS hospitals which have taxed the COVID-19 patients with hefty bills of Rs 4 lakhs.

A bench ofn Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan also directed the government to fix a cap on charges for all types of tests at private diagnostic centres. Besides this, it has also suggested to the government to extensively publicize the availability of beds and ventilators in hospitals. In another observation, the state government was also asked if treatment for Coronavirus is also done at the ESI Hospital in Nacharam.

In this connection the High Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed report on this by July 27.