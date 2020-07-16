HC raps Government on environmental clearance over Secretariat

Hyderabad: High Court today expressed discontent at the State government for not submitting environmental clearance from the centre and other details with regard to removal of Secretariat buildings and to construct new ones.

Representing the Centre Assistant Solicitor General has said that he has no data on environmental clearance from the union Government.

He urged the court to give time till next Monday on the issue. Unconvinced at the reply the court observed that the officials are trying to be smart instead of giving complete details to prepare ground for the new Secretariat.

The court posted the case to July 17 on the hearing and sought environmental details from the government. Advocate General B S Prasad informed that the government has obtained permission from GHMC for demolition of buildings in Secretariat.

He also stated that environmental permission is required for the construction of new buildings and not during the demolition. Prasad said that the government will get the environmental clearance from the centre to construct the new buildings.

The court expressed displeasure at the state government for not submitting the details of the cabinet decision on new Secretariat and removal of the existing buildings. The court earlier rapped the government for failing to submit Cabinet decision copy on new Secretariat construction by removing existing buildings in the premises.

The case is being heard by a petition by Professor P L Vishweshwar Rao, who urged the court to prevent environmental pollution being caused by demolition works in the Secretariat which is against norms.

He informed that the court has paved way for new Secretariat complex and the existing buildings are to be removed for it.

Earlier, the court heard several petitions against the new Secretariat by removing the existing Secretariat buildings.