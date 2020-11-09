HC seeks AAP govt’s response on plea to quash SPPs’ appointment

New Delhi, Nov 9 : The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the city police on a plea against the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) in the case of riots in north-east Delhi earlier this year.

Justice Navin Chawla, while hearing the matter through video-conferencing, asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to be impleaded in the plea and slated the matter for hearing on January 12 next year.

The plea filed by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (DPWA) has sought quashing of the June 24 notification by the Delhi government to appoint 11 SPPs.

The petition filed by advocates Aditya Kapoor, Kushal Kumar, Manika Goswamy and Akash Dep Gupta for ‘Erudite Legal’ said these appointments were based on Delhi Police’s recommendations.

The notification for Delhi Police recommendations was in “blatant violation of objectives and schemes envisaged under Section 24 of the Code of Criminal Procedure”, the plea added.

The petitioner told the court that there were differences of opinion between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the state government on the issue.

Amid the dispute, Baijal decided to proceed with the names recommended by the Delhi Police which led to a confrontation between him and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the plea said.

