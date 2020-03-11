HC seeks Centre, Google, others reponse on ‘free speech’

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and various social media platforms over a plea seeking court’s direction to the social media companies to disclose details of their designated officers under various rules under the Informational Technology (IT) Act, concerning online intermediaries.

“Social Media companies have been misusing the idea of free speech and have not been complying with Indian laws. Central Government has pulled up social media platforms for not blocking objectionable content, hate messages and videos flagged by the police during the riots in Delhi,” the plea moved by RSS ideologue K.N. Govindacharya said.

Govindacharya’s Advocate Virag Gupta approached the court accusing various social media giants of misusing the idea of free speech.

A Division Bench of the high court led by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar issued notice to the Centre, Google India, Facebook India and Twitter India on the plea and posted the matter for next hearing on April 14.