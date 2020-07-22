HC seeks Delhi govt’s response on plea to fill DSCDRC vacancies

Posted By Qayam Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 4:00 pm IST
Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi government to file a reply on a petition seeking filling up of vacant positions in the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DSCDRC).

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Delhi government to file a status report on the petition filed by Rahul Chauhan and listed the matter for further hearing on August 31.

The petitioner has sought a direction to continue the tenure of judicial member OP Gupta, who is scheduled to retire on July 24, till his replacement is hired. The court asked Delhi Government what step has it taken for the appointment of Judicial Member.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the court that it has started the process for filling up the vacancy in the consumer commission and sought time to file a reply on the matter, which was granted by the High Court.

Source: ANI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close