HC seeks govt response on funds for TS patient

New Delhi, Feb 27 : The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and AAP government in Delhi whether Rs five lakh for treatment of a patient suffering from Turner Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder causing deformity, can be made available after All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that it has no funds.

The petitioner approached the high court seeking Rs 5.80 lakh for the treatment which would span over two years. Turner syndrome is a chromosomal condition that affects development in females. The most common feature of Turner syndrome is short stature, which becomes evident by about age five. An early loss of ovarian function is also very common.

Counsel appearing for the petitioner told Justice Prathiba M. Singh that various representations have been made to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, however, no funds or response has been received.

During the course of the proceedings through video-conferencing, advocate Anju Gupta appearing for Union of India submitted that she will seek instructions in this matter on an urgent basis.

Counsel for the Delhi government submitted that the petitioner can apply to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for funds, however, AIIMS’s lawyer said that they do not have funds for patients suffering from the Turner Syndrome.

After hearing the contention, the judge directed the counsel for city government, along with the Union of India, to seek instructions within a week, as to whether funds can be made available and listed the matter for March 10.

