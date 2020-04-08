HC seeks report from Govt on Wanaparthy police attack

Hyderabad: Making it clear that the recent Wanaparthy incident cannot be attributed to the entire police department, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a report before April 17 of this month informing it whether an FIR was registered in the Wanaparthy incident. T

he Wanaparthy police best up an innocent person in front of his son.

A division bench of the Court passed this order in a taken up Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that six policemen have mercilessly beaten the person at Wanaparthy.

The took court cognisance of a letter emailed by high court Advocate PVG Umesh Chandra. In his letter, he urged the HC to direct the DGP of the state and Wanaparthy SP to file an FIR against the accused police personnel. The HC later adjourned the matter till April 17

