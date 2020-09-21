HC sends notice to school for not issuing TC

New Delhi, Sep 21 : The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice over a petition filed by two siblings school refused to issue Transfer Certificate and marksheet alleging non payment of fess.

A single judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath issued the notice over the petition filed by the two siblings.

During the course of hearing, advocate Ashok Aggarwal, appearing for the petitioner argued, “A Division Bench judgment of DHC has ruled that no school can withhold transfer certificate for non payment of outstanding school fees. TC and marksheets are required for admission of siblings in Delhi Govt school.”

The court will now hear the matter on September 30.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.