HC sets aside AP govt directives to increase school, college fee

Hyderabad: The government of AP faced a setback on Monday when the state high court set aside two of its orders. The court set aside GO’s 53 and 54 issued by Jagan Mohan Reddy government fixing the school and college fees.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court against the fixing of fees for private schools and junior colleges.

During the hearing of the PIL filed by management of a private school in East Godavari district, the High Court observed that the government must seek proposals from the school management to issue the new GOs.

On August 24 the AP government released the aforesaid GOs. The petitioner alleged that the government had arbitrarily fixed the fees without considering the issues faced by the private schools and junior colleges.

According to the petitioner’s attorney, the government must have taken into account the issues related to infrastructures and basic facilities.

The petitioner’s attorney stated that the current GOs will not guarantee an increase in the standard of private institutions and hence requested the Court to order the government to fix the fees in consultation with the students’ guardians.

The AP High Court had heard the case several times in the past sessions before setting aside both these GOs in today’s hearing.