Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

A Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next of hearing on July 12.

Justice Alok Mathur gave the order on batch of writ petitions.

Source: PTI

