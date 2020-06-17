HC surprised as Hyderabad cops used Lathis to check corona virus

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed its surprise over the police reply filed in connection with public interest litigation (PIL) against the alleged police highhandedness during the lockdown.

While dealing with a PIL filed by a city based social worker Sheela Sarah Mathews, court has sought reply from city police over the allegations made by the petitioner, as police in Falaknuma have damaged the vehicles parked outside the homes in a residential area. But Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s reply (Counter Affidavit) surprised HC as police informed that in Falaknuma area, “the Police had checked the vehicles using police lathis in order to see whether coronavirus was present or not”. Court said this explanation by the Police is, indeed, surprising. For, in order to check the presence of coronavirus, there is no need “to use the lathis”.

Not satisfied with the way Police Commissioner Hyderabad had filed reply before the court, Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan directed the police to produce progress reports of departmental enquiries against the delinquent police officials, statements of alleged victims, injury reports of the injured persons along with their medical reports.

The police reply, has mention of several victims who happen to be the Muslims, the HC court questioned Government pleader for Home, why mostly Muslims were were booked for the violation of lockdown rules.

After going through the police reply, the HC observed that “Why are the people belonging to particular community (Muslims) being dealt with police brutalities. Does it mean the majority people did not violate the lockdown rules” .

The petitioners Sara Mathews and SQ Maqsood had sought directions to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incidents of police excesses and take necessary action against the erring officials in accordance with law pay exemplary costs to the victims with liberty to seek appropriate compensation under the law.

While giving the reference of the latest developments in US in connection with the killing of African-American by police and public revolt, Chief Justice said the police have to apply their mind before acting, they too have to abide by the law.

