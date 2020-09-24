HC to take up Rhea, Showik’s bail plea on Tuesday

By News Desk 1Updated: 24th September 2020 8:54 pm IST
HC to take up Rhea, Showik's bail plea on Tuesday

Mumbai, Sep 24 : Justice S. V. Kotwal of the Bombay High Court adjourned the bail pleas by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a narcotics case for hearing on Sep. 29 next week (Tuesday), their lawyer said here on Thursday.

At the hearing this afternoon, advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that the investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were without jurisdiction and illegal as the Supreme Court order of Aug. 19 stated that all matters in relation to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case be transferred to the CBI.

Refuting a submission by Additional Solicitor-General Anil Singh, that the NCB had not been served with a copy of the application, Maneshinde said that it had been served twice.

READ:  Drug case: NCB may summon Deepika if needed; Jaya Saha quizzed

Terming the case against Rhea as “a witch hunt”, he informed the court that she has been charged for procuring drugs for consumption by Sushant and nothing has been seized from her.

He said the offences for which she had been charged are bailable as Sec. 27A of the NDPS Act is not applicable to the present case as no commercial quantities of drugs were recovered from the siblings.

After hearing Maneshinde, Justice Kotwal asked Singh if the NCB wanted to file a reply and accordingly posted the matter for hearing on Sep. 29.

The Chakraborty sister-brother are presently in extended judicial custody till Oct. 6.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Poonam Pandey: The Queen Of Controversies
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 24th September 2020 8:54 pm IST
Back to top button