HCC-DBL JV wins Rs 1,335 cr Rail Vikas Nigam order

Mumbai: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in a joint venture with Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) has been awarded a Rs 1,335 crore contract by Rail Vikas Nigam for construction of tunnels, bridges and formation works in a new broad gauge rail line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand.

HCC share in the joint venture is 60 per cent, that is Rs 801 crore. The work is to be completed in 50 months.

This is an item rate contract for construction of an 8.04 km rail line involving 6.4 km main tunnel and 6.3 km escape tunnel, two major bridges and one minor bridge, a 2.2 km yard and a station at Karanprayag.

“This is our third order win this quarter,” said HCC Group Chief Executive Officer Arjun Dhawan. “RVNL’s 125 km new broad gauge rail line between Rishikesh to Karnaprayag will boost tourism, trade and connectivity for pilgrims between the five districts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli.”

It comprises of 17 tunnels, 16 Major Railway bridges and 12 new stations. The rail line will connect to the new trade centres and will pass through many famous places connecting Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Gauchar, Karnprayag, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli.

With an engineering heritage of nearly 100 years, HCC has executed a majority of India’s landmark infrastructure projects, having constructed 27 per cent of India’s hydropower generation and 60 per cent of nuclear power generation capacities, over 3,960 lane km of expressways and highways, more than 360 km of complex tunnelling and 383 bridges.

The HCC Group with a turnover of Rs 9,437 crore comprises of HCC Ltd, HCC Infrastructure and Steiner AG in Switzerland.

