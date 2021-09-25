HCL First Careers Program: Applications invited from fresher engineers

Hyderabad: HCL Technologies has invited applications from fresher engineers across India for a training program. The training program, HCL first careers program is the gateway for the first IT job at HCL Technologies.

With an aim to transform young graduates into global IT professionals, HCL Technologies invited applications from candidates who have completed B.Tech / B.E /M.E / M.Tech /BCA / MCA – All Streams in the year 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The candidates must have secured a minimum of 65 percent marks in class XII & Graduation.

The selected candidates will be given training for six months. Out of the total duration of the training, virtual classroom training will be conducted for three months. Upon successful completion of the training, job will be provided in HCL Technologies. The starting salary will be Rs. 2.75 lakh per annum.

The stages of the selection process are as follow:

Registration Counselling Aptitude Test Interview

Interested and eligible candidates can register online (Click here).