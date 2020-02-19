HCL Technologies to launch centre in Connecticut

A+ A-

Noida: HCL Technologies is opening a global delivery centre at Hartford in Connecticut (the United States) to offer digital transformation services in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace and defence industries.

The first anchor client for HCL will be Stanley Black & Decker, a diversified global industrial that operates the world’s largest tool company.

HCL said it will bring advanced digital capabilities and help transform Stanley Black & Decker’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to respond to emerging business needs.

As part of the deal, HCL will ramp up to deploy 1,000 people globally for Stanley Black & Decker.

“This delivery centre will be a true testament to our collective vision for digital and transformative technologies for smart manufacturing,” said Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President for HCL Technologies.

“This growth is possible based on our partnerships, relationships with local and state governments, commitment to the local ecosystem, and the recently signed deal with Stanley Black & Decker,” he said in a statement.

HCL reported consolidated revenue of 9.7 billion dollars in calendar 2019 and 1.49 lakh employees operating out of 45 countries.