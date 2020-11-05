HCL Technologies off-campus drive: Over 400 candidates selected

Nellore: HCL Technologies conducted an off-campus drive at Geethanjali Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) for the recruitment of Associate Graduate Engineer Trainees.

At the end of the selection process, the company selected over 400 candidates.

As per the details furnished by Mr. Naveen Associate Professor of ECE Department and Placement Coordinator of GIST, more than 1100 candidates from 164 colleges participated in the drive.

Selection process

After the written exam, 654 candidates got shortlisted. Out of these candidates, 407 were able to clear Technical round.

After the final stage of the selection process i.e., the HR round, the company selected over 400 candidates.

It may be mentioned that the drive started on 2nd November 2020.

Eligibility for the drive was B.E. or B.Tech in CSE/ECE/EEE/EIE/IT or MSc computers or MCA 2017/2018/2019/2020 passout.

The selected candidate will get Rs. 2.6 lakhs per annum.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is an IT services and consulting company. Its headquarter is located in Nodia, UP.

It is one of the multinational companies with offices in 44 countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany.

GIST

GIST is an engineering college located in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. It offers coaching of both B. Tech and diploma courses.