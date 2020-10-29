HCL Technologies off-campus drive: Registration closes on Nov 1

Nellore: HCL Technologies is going to conduct an off-campus drive at Geethanjali Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) for the recruitment of Associate Graduate Engineer Trainees.

The last date of registration for the off-campus drive is 1st November 2020. The registration will close at 10 a.m. on 1st November.

Till now, 3638 candidates have registered for the drive that is scheduled to be held on 2nd November 2020.

Eligibility for the post in HCL Technologies

The candidates must be B.E. or B.Tech in CSE/ECE/EEE/EIE/IT or MSc computers or MCA. The year of passout should be 2017/2018/2019/2020.

Their SSC and 12th/Diploma percentage should be atleast 65 percent whereas, graduation percentage should be 70 percent or more.

The selected candidate will get Rs. 2.6 lakhs per annum.

Selection rounds

Aptitude Test

Technical Assessment

HR Assessment.

Documents

The following documents (photocopy) are mandatory for the drive.

Government ID proof ( Passport, Driving license, Election Card, Ration Card, E-Aadhaar Card, Electricity Bill, Gas Connection Bill)

10th Marksheet.

12th Marksheet.

UG Marksheet (Consolidated / Semester mark sheets)

PG Marksheet (Consolidated / Semester marksheet)

Passport size photographs.

Updated resume

Interested and eligible candidates must register their application online (click here).

They should report at the college at 8:30 a.m. on 2nd November.

Address of GIST

Venue address is Geethanjali Institute of Science and Technology, Ganagavarm (V), Kovur (M) Bombay Highway, Near Kovur sugar factory Nellore, AP.

For further details, candidates can contact Placement Team Mr. Phani Madhav (9849052560) & Mr. Charan Teja (9700656516).