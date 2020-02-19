HCL Technologies to set up global delivery centre in US

A+ A-

NOIDA: IT major HCL Technologies (HCL) on Tuesday announced that it will open a global delivery centre (GDC) in Hartford, the capital city of the US state of Connecticut.

The new facility will offer digital transformation services to clients in the smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace and defence industries, HCL said.

With the global delivery centre, HCL said it will invest in the area and create local jobs with the help of a strong ecosystem regionally and at the state level.

The first anchor client for the GDC will be Stanley Black & Decker, a diversified global industry that operates the world’s largest tool company, which signed a significant global agreement with HCL.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Stanley Black & Decker, and this delivery centre will be a true testament to our collective vision for digital and transformative technologies for smart manufacturing,” said Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President of MEGA LT Verticals in the US for HCL Technologies.

“This growth is possible based on our partnerships, relationships with local and state governments, commitment to the local ecosystem, and the recently signed deal with Stanley Black & Decker,” Bahl added.

HCL said it will bring advanced digital capabilities and help transform Stanley Black & Decker’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to respond to emerging business needs.

As part of the deal, HCL will ramp up to deploy 1,000 people globally for Stanley Black & Decker.