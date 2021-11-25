HCL Technologies to conduct off-campus drive on Nov 27

Hyderabad: HCL Technologies, a multinational national company in collaboration with APITA (Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy) is going to conduct an off-campus drive on November 27.

The drive will be held at Ramireddy Subbarami Reddy Engineering College (RSREC) which is located at Kadanuthala near Kavali, Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Director of APITA Dr. Anil Kumar said that candidates belonging to CSE, IT, ECE, EIE & EEE streams of BE/ B.Tech are eligible for the drive. Apart from them, persons who are holding B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees with computer and IT backgrounds are also eligible for the drive. The year of passing must be 2019, 2020, or 2021.

The candidates must have secured 65 percent marks in X and 10+2/Diploma. Their percent in B.Tech /B.E /BSc /BCA /MSc /MCA must be at least 70.

Residents of Andhra Pradesh are only eligible for the drive.

Also Read JNTU Hyderabad releases job notification

Selection process

On-line test Technical interview HR stability check

The selected candidates will get a pay package of Rs. 2.75 lakh per annum.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

For further details, candidates can dial 9052727224 or 8309261264 or 9989930761.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is an Indian multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company.

It is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It has offices in 50 countries across the world.