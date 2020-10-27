HCL Technologies to conduct off-campus drive – Register online

Nellore: HCL Technologies, a multinational national company is going to conduct an off-campus drive at Geethanjali Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) on Saturday, 2nd November 2020 to fill up the vacancies of Associate Graduate Engineer Trainee post.

Eligibility for the post in HCL Technologies

The candidates must be B.E. or B.Tech in CSE/ECE/EEE/EIE/IT or MSc computers or MCA. The year of passout should be 2017/2018/2019/2020.

Their SSC and 12th/Diploma percentage should be atleast 65 percent whereas, graduation percentage should be 70 percent or more.

The selected candidate will get Rs. 2.6 lakhs per annum.

Selection process

Aptitude Test Technical Assessment HR Assessment.

Mandatory academic documents(photocopy)

Government ID proof ( Passport, Driving license, Election Card, Ration Card, E-Aadhaar Card, Electricity Bill, Gas Connection Bill)

10th Marksheet.

12th Marksheet.

UG Marksheet (Consolidated / Semester mark sheets)

PG Marksheet (Consolidated / Semester marksheet)

Passport size photographs.

Updated resume

Interested and eligible candidate can register their application online (click here).

They should report at the college at 8:30 a.m. on 2nd November.

Address of GIST

Venue address is Geethanjali Institute of Science and Technology, Ganagavarm (V), Kovur (M) Bombay Highway, Near Kovur sugar factory Nellore, AP.

For further details, candidates can contact Placement Team Mr. Phani Madhav (9849052560) & Mr. Charan Teja (9700656516).