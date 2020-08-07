HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 10 bps across tenors

Mumbai, Aug 7 : HDFC Bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors with effect from Friday.

According to the HDFC Bank website, post the rate cut, the overnight MCLR stands at 7 per cent, the one month tenor stands at 7.05 per cent while the three-month MCLR is 7.10 per cent.

The MCLRs for six months, one year and two years stand at 7.20 per cent, 7.35 per cent and 7.45 per cent, respectively.

The development comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced to keep the repo rate and the reverse repo rate unchanged.

Banks generally review MCLRs every month. ICICI Bank recently announced to reduce its MCLR by 10 bps across tenors with effect from August 1.

Source: IANS

