HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 10 bps across tenors

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th August 2020 2:42 pm IST
HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 10 bps across tenors

Mumbai, Aug 7 : HDFC Bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors with effect from Friday.

According to the HDFC Bank website, post the rate cut, the overnight MCLR stands at 7 per cent, the one month tenor stands at 7.05 per cent while the three-month MCLR is 7.10 per cent.

The MCLRs for six months, one year and two years stand at 7.20 per cent, 7.35 per cent and 7.45 per cent, respectively.

The development comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced to keep the repo rate and the reverse repo rate unchanged.

Banks generally review MCLRs every month. ICICI Bank recently announced to reduce its MCLR by 10 bps across tenors with effect from August 1.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close