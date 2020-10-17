HDFC Bank’s Q2FY21 net profit rises over 18%

Mumbai, Oct 17 : Lending major HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 18.4 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30 of FY21 on the year-on-year basis.

The bank’s net profit for the second quarter of FY21 rose to Rs 7,513.1 crore on a YoY basis.

“While the previous quarter largely bore the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the softness continued into the current quarter, leading to lower retail loan origination, use of debit and credit cards by customers, efficiency in collection efforts and waivers of certain fees,” the bank said in a statement.

“As a result, fees or other income were lower by approximately Rs 800 crore. However, the loan and card momentum has improved over the previous quarter, thereby reducing the gap to less than half.”

Besides, the bank’s net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 grew by 16.7 per cent to Rs 15,776.4 crore from Rs 13,515.0 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

“The bank’s continued focus on deposits helped in the maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 153 per cent well above the regulatory requirement,” the statement said.

Source: IANS

