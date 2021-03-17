‘He can do it all’: MSD-Malinga morphed photo gets mixed reactions on Twitter

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council recently took to the Twitter to celebrate 10 years of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy where Team Indian led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeated Srilanka.

In a nail-biting final, India defeated Srilanka with Dhoni “finishing off in style” with a six to bring home the coveted world cup after 28 years since Kapil Dev’s heroics in 1983. The tournament that kicked off on February 19, 2011, saw its final take place on April 2, 2011.

To mark 10 years of the tournament, Twitter handle @cricketworldcup is taking everyone down the memory lane with memorable performances and flashbacks from the 2011 Men’s Cricket World Cup. As a part of this, they also shared a morphed picture of Dhoni and Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga into one cricketer, the result of which has left netizen in splits as well as confused. Many others wondered why was the photo/tweet shared.

Along with the edited pic, the handle also wrote: “Dipping yorkers. Slip catches. Helicopter shots. He can do it all… Presenting MS Malinga.”

Dipping yorkers. Slip catches. Helicopter shots. He can do it all…



Presenting MS Malinga.#CWC11Rewind

The ICC Twitter handle, which is dedicated to the 2011 Men’s Cricket World Cup, has often left netizens pleased with its tweets of the memorable tournament, but the latest one has miffed many.

However, some also came up with their own memes and names for the combination of Dhoni and Malinga in response to the viral post

Check out how netizens reacted:

