‘He is 18 years old’: Udayanidhi Stalin refuses to comment on son’s viral photos

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Sunday refused to comment to media persons’ queries on his son Inbanithi’s photographs with his girlfriend circulating on social media, saying that his son had completed 18 years of age and it was his personal affair.

The minister, who is the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, also said that he has some restrictions in intervening in the personal affairs of a mature individual.

Udayanidhi Stalin also said that he can’t reveal what was being discussed between him, his wife, and his son.

The photographs of Inbanithi and his girlfriend had become viral on social media in January but Udayanidhi had not responded to them. However, his wife Krithika Udayanidhi tweeted, stating that there was no taboo on loving and expressing it.