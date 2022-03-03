He made everyone love Test cricket: Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th test appearance, saying that he made everyone fall in love with the longest format all over again.

“Test cricket was limping and that’s when it found a magical physio in Virat Kohli. He came, He conquered and He made everyone love test cricket all over again! Congratulations @imVkohli

on your remarkable achievement,” tweeted Irfan.

Kohli’s 100th Test match will not be played behind closed doors. India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The former India skipper will now join the company of legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar etc who represented the country in 100 Tests or more.

Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who will be leading India for the first time in Test matches. Kohli has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.