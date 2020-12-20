He threatened to divorce me: Late Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh reveals, WATCH

Mumbai: It’s almost been over 6 months since Bollywood‘s music director Wajid Khan left this world. He died on 1st June this year. Months after his death in November, his wife Kamalrukh Khan took to social media and made some shocking revelation against Wajid Khan’s family and accused them of pressuring her to convert.

And now in a recent interview with YouTuber Ujjal Trivedi, Kamalrukh said that their divorce was never finalized as Wajid was genuinely upset and remorseful over what happened between them. Kamalrukh also revealed that they have been living separately since 2014.

“He was a wonderful man, a talented musician, but if there was one flaw in him, it was this: he wasn’t strong-minded. He could be easily influenced, especially in matters of faith. We used to fight about this, even after we had two kids. This was the narrative, day in and day out. The last straw was when he threatened to divorce me if I didn’t convert. This was in 2014,” Kamalrukh said.

She continued, “He used to leave and stay at his mother’s house, sometimes for months on end. When he threatened to divorce me, I said ‘fine, let’s go ahead’. Even in court, I made my case about being under pressure to convert. His career was at stake, which is why this never came out in the public, but this had been going on since 2014.”

Kamalrukh said that ‘the last few days of his life were very sad’ because he had Covid-19 and couldn’t meet his family.

Watch the complete interview below:

Earlier in her Instagram post, Kamalrukh had shared her detailed experience of life in an interfaith marriage. She also said that their kids, a 16-year-old daughter Arshi and a nine-year-old son Rehan are being denied their inheritance because she refused to convert.

Wajid Khan passed away in on June 1 this year after a cardiac arrest and he had also tested positive for the coronavirus at the time of death.