Head constable Lateef blames inspector for death of his wife

Hyderabad: Head constable Lateef working with Rachakonda commissionerate has blamed an inspector posted at Gandhi hospital for the death of his wife last month. He said the inspector did not allow him to enter Gandhi hospital when his wife was gasping for breath and clenching her fists in pain.

Narrating his ordeal Lateef told that none of the private hospitals he approached were ready to treat his wife.

News Meter quoted Lateef as saying, “When I informed my commissioner sir, he asked me to visit Gandhi hospital. Around 1 am, I took her to the hospital, but an Inspector rank officer did not allow me to enter. I even made him speak to Additional DCP from our area, but he stood adamant. He said he would allow us only if she is COVID positive. I even gave my commissioner’s reference, but he did not listen, forcing me to leave the place. Just one km from the hospital, my wife breathed her last.”

Rachakonda police on Tuesday organised a function to welcome 45 personnel who recovered from COVID 19. Speaking on the occasion, Lateef told that the inspector did not allow him to see his wife despite she suffering from acute breathing problems. With tears in his eyes, the head constable said, ‘had the inspector showed some mercy that night, there were chances that my wife would have survived.’

After all the hospital approached refused admission, Lateef contacted Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat for help. After his wife’s death, he tested positive for COVID.