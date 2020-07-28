Head constable shoots self in Delhi

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 28th July 2020 2:45 pm IST
Head constable shoots self in Delhi

New Delhi: A head constable with Delhi Police committed suicide by shooting himself. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Sanjay, 34, was posted in Saket police station in south Delhi shot himself with a service pistol.

“He was a resident of Alwar and in the preliminary enquiry it has come to knowledge that he was in depression due to long illness of his elder brother,” said a senior police officer.

Earlier, a Delhi Police constable on July 16 had committed suicide by hanging in Burari area of the capital. 25-year-old Parikshit Dhaka hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close