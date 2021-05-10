Head nurse of Niloufer Hospital dies due to COVID-19

Hyderabad: Head nurse of the emergency section of Niloufer Hospital Swarooparani succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday evening.

She was undergoing treatment in Mahavir Hospital for the past one week where she breathed her last.

Swarooparani was rendering her services to the hospital for the past 30 years.

Though the hospital staff members are taking preventive measures, they are still contracting the coronavirus virus.

The doctors, nurses and sanitation workers are among those who have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the Niloufer Hospital.