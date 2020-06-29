Head nurse succumbs to COVID-19 just four days before retirement

By Nihad Amani Updated: June 30, 2020, 1:07 am IST
Coronavirus

Hyderabad: The funeral service of the head nurse who died of COVID-19 on Friday took place on Saturday at the Christian cemetery in Dammaiguda. She was just four days away from her retirement.

The burial was restricted to a few people as the ceremony was telecast on social media for her friends and family. The funeral ceremony was conducted at the Baptist Church, Sanathnagar where the pastor and Church elders were present.

The nurse was deployed at Chest Hospital Erragada where she was exposed to the infection.

The nurse had two children a daughter and a son but only the daughter could make it to the funeral meanwhile the son was abroad and could not reach due to closed flights.

Her husband was also infected with the virus and had to make do with the ceremony on social media.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan expressed her condolence at the passing away of the head nurse. On Saturday, Additional Director General —

