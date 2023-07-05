Head to THIS spot for pocket-friendly adventurous activities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: If you thought Hyderabad was all about history, heritage, and food, you might have to think again! Because it also offers a plethora of pocket-friendly adventures and activities for both kids and adults. From thrilling outdoor experiences to interactive museums and unique entertainment options, Hyderabad presents an array of affordable options that promise an unforgettable time.

If you’re seeking an exciting weekend getaway or a memorable day of fun in Hyderabad without breaking the bank, you’re in for a delightful surprise.

Presenting Flip Side Adventure Park in Hyderabad!

Located in Gachibowli, this amusement park offers more than some fantastic food. Guaranteed to give you an experience that will stay with you for the rest of your life, this place provides a range of exciting activities which will definitely make your adrenaline rush.

Fun activities and the prices

Whether you’re in the mood for a friendly race against your companion or seeking an adrenaline rush with the exhilarating G-Force of Bunjee, The Flip Side boasts an impressive array of activities to cater to every thrill-seeker. Check it out below.

Thinking you can’t afford it? Don’t worry. All the prices for these activities are at a reasonable rate.

The price range for Go Karting starts from Rs 200 to Rs 1050. Whereas bungee ejectors, rock climbing, rifle shooting, and paintballing are somewhere between Rs 200 to 500. The price for Futsal is starting at Rs 1500 to 3225 including GST.

So, what are you waiting for? Tie your shoelace and plan your next outing to this crazy place for some real fun, while keeping your budget intact. The fun awaits!