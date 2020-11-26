Headless body found in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 26 : A headless body of a man was found in an empty plot of land in Sector 47 of Gurugram on Thursday evening, the police said.

The body was discovered after a passerby informed the police about it around 4 pm. There were no other injury marks on the body, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Rakesh (26) a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was employed as housekeeping staff with a private company.

Police said they were searching the neighbouring areas to find the man’s head.

“An identification card was found near the body, which led to the identification of the body. On giving information, the deceased’s brother Yogesh was called on the spot. The police have registered a case at Sadar police station on Yogesh’s complaint against unidentified persons and started investigation,” said Subhash Boken spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.