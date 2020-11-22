Health a fundamental human right, says Mexican President

Mexico City, Nov : Health as “a fundamental human right”, should not be subject to the pursuit of profit, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador while addressing the G20 Summit.

“Health is a fundamental human right that the state must guarantee, putting aside the profit motive,” which has been made clear by the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Saturday.

“Medical care, vaccines and medicines must be free and universally applicable, as established by Mexico’s resolution approved at the United Nations,” Lopez Obrador added.

In his four-minute message to the virtual summit, the Mexican leader pointed out that another lesson learned from the pandemic is that healthy eating habits should be promoted as a way to prevent disease and that those suffering from hypertension, diabetes and obesity are most vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Mexico has one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, with more than 1 million infections and over 100,000 deaths, according to local health authorities.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20, the two-day summit is focused on fighting the pandemic and recovering economic growth.

Lopez Obrador attended the summit via video link from the National Palace in the capital of Mexico City, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, and ministers of economy, health and finance.

As of Sunday, Mexico’s overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 1,025,969 and 100,823, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

