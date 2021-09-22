Health Department: Abu Dhabi to use drones to deliver vaccines and drug

Abu Dhabi: In a first in the Middle-East and North Africa (MENA), Abu Dhabi soon to use drones for the transport of vaccines, blood units, and other medical supplies between healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi, the authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the emirate’s healthcare regulator, has launched the first of its kind project on Tuesday and said that drones would use 40 stations across the emirate by 2022.

“The project contributes to raising the efficiency of the health sector and enhancing its response to emergencies, as well as reducing carbon emissions harmful to the environment and avoiding traffic congestion,” Abu Dhabi media office quoted Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, head of the department of health.

The project is a collaboration between the DoH, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and drone developers SkyGo and Matternet.

SkyGo and Matternet have completed the first phase of the tests and started the second phase, which is expected to be completed in full by the end of this year to identify all requirements for aviation, assess risks and develop appropriate solutions.

“I am delighted to announce the launch of the first drone delivery operation from Abu Dhabi. SkyGo is an Abu Dhabi-based disruptive technology company providing logistics and supply chain solutions by drones,” said Sultan Al Dhaheri, SkyGo executive board member.

Here’s a first look at the Abu Dhabi’s drone: