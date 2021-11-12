Health department decides to recruit 1125 assistant professors

Hyderabad: The Department of Health has decided to recruit 1125 new assistant professors in government medical colleges across the state.

The classes for PG and MBBS-1st year are to be commenced soon. Moreover, eight new medical colleges are to be started in the state from next year. Hence, the provisional appointments have been started.

The services of some professors are to be availed on deputation and others are likely to be promoted for the appointment.

The Director, Medical Education has sent proposals for the appointment of 1125 assistant professors to the government.

Meanwhile, a central government team is likely to visit Telangana to review faculties of medical colleges and other facilities. Thus, the process of appointment has been speeded up.

In the past, the medical posts were filled through the state public service commission. But due to the inordinate delay in the appointments, the state government had set up a Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

The Health Department has decided to conduct medical appointments through the MHSRB. The MHSRB shall be responsible for recruiting medical personnel for Urban Health centres, social medical centres, area hospitals and teaching faculties in hospitals.

All information regarding the vacant medical posts shall be sent to the MHSRB which will release notifications for appointments.

The MHSRB shall commence its operations through the current recruitment of 1125 assistant professors’ posts.