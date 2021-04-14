Health expert advises people to wear double masks in public places

Hyderabad: In view of the second wave of Covid-19 in Telangana, it has been seen that people are taking extra preventive measures. As the wave is proving to be more dangerous, health experts have advised the public to wear double masks in mass gatherings.

According to the health experts, persons with asymptomatic symptoms are present in public places and the use of double masks helps in preventing the infection of covid-19.

Dr.Rommel Tickoo, Director of Internal Medicine at Delhi’s Max Hospital has said a person can wear a surgical mask along with a cloth mask at a same time or can use double cloth mask which helps in the prevention of the coronavirus disease. He added that in case of N-95 masks, one does not require to wear double masks.

Medical experts were of the opinion that it would be more beneficial if a cloth mask is worn upon a surgical mask. The health experts further added that a single mask is enough at places where there is no mass gatherings.