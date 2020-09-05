Health Ministry introduces COVID-19 testing without prescription

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 5th September 2020 3:11 pm IST
In a first, Union Health Ministry introduces 'on demand' COVID-19 testing without prescription

New Delhi: For the first time, the Union Health Ministry has allowed on-demand COVID-19 testing without a prescription.

The new advisory has been made on the recommendations of the National Task Force on the novel coronavirus.

“For the first time, along with more simplified modalities, the updated guidelines provide for ‘On-demand’ testing in order to ensure higher levels of testing,” read a release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry can get an “on-demand” test.

The ministry said that the new advisory has further simplified the testing process and given more freedom and flexibilities to the State authorities to facilitate enhanced ease of testing for the people.

“A totally new section has been added in the advisory on ‘testing on-demand’ which for all practical purposes does away with prescription by a registered medical practitioner although state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities,” read the release.

There are now 1,647 testing laboratories operational which cover all states/UTs, the ministry said.

Source: ANI
READ:  Robert Pattinson tests COVID-19 positive, 'The Batman' halted
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close