Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal tests Covid-19 positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 5:39 am IST
Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal tests Covid-19 positive

New Delhi, Aug 14 : Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, who was the face of the Covid-19 press briefing at the start of the pandemic’s outbreak, has tested positive for the viral disease, an official said on Friday.

A top-ranking official from National Centre for Disease Control confirmed that Agarwal, 48, has tested positive.

“The current condition of Agarwal is not critical and he is serving his quarantine period in home,” the official said.

A 1996 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, the IIT-Delhi graduate was the government’s spokesperson at Covid-19 situation briefings but now has been replaced by Secretary Rajesh Bhushan himself.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Study reveals why Covid-19 virus impacts patients differently
Categories
Health
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close