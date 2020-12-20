Health Ministry to discuss new COVID strain found in UK

By Mansoor|   Published: 20th December 2020 10:03 pm IST

New Delhi: In a fresh development, the Union Health Ministry is going to conduct a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the new Coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom.

A senior government official said that the Joint Monitoring Group (JGM) has decided to hold a meeting to discuss the new COVID strain found in the United Kingdom. Representatives of the World Health Organisation are likely to attend the meeting, said the official.

“As far as India is concerned, there is no major change or mutation in the COVID strain yet. We are studying strains of coronavirus very closely in our country. But, yes, we also keep a track of whatever is happening in the world related to the variants of COVID-19 strain,” said the official.

According to international media news reports, British PM Boris Johnson on Saturday said the new coronavirus virus strain is transmitted far more easily.

Johnson immediately on Saturday announced a “stay at home” order for London and southeast England to slow new strain that is reportedly significantly more infectious.

